Heat Alert remains in effect as temperatures continue to scorch
OKLAHOMA CITY – The latest Heat Alert remains in effect after more than 50 people have been treated for heat-related illnesses.
Since the first Heat Alert, issued June 1, nearly 100 people have been treated for heat-related illnesses.
- Heat Alert No. 1
- June 1-June 4
- 23 people treated by medics
- Heat Alert No. 2
- June 27-July 1
- 21 people treated by medics
- Heat Alert No. 3
- July 2 – current
- 54 people treated by medics
EMSA issues a medical Heat Alert when paramedics respond to five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.
Those most prone to heart exhaustion are elderly people, people with high blood pressure and people working or exercising in a hot environment.
Warning signs of heat exhaustion:
- Heavy sweating
- Paleness
- Muscle cramps
- Tiredness
- Weakness
- Dizziness
- Headache
- Nausea or vomiting
- Fainting
Tips for staying healthy in the heat:
- Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to summer heat
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors. Be sure to take plenty of shade breaks
- Do not drink alcohol or caffeine
- Do not leave infants, children or pets in a parked car
- Find a cooling station or public space during the day if you don’t have access to air conditioning
- Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors
- Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors; including walking, running daily errands, yard work, sports or physical activity
Call 911 if symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour.