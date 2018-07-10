“His response has been staggering,” 10-year-old Oklahoma boy’s story reached around the world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- It's been amazing to see the overwhelming response to sweet Jerimiah's story.

10-year-old Jerimiah stole the hearts of people around the world - from Chicago, Mississippi, Tennessee and all the way to New Zealand.

He went into DHS custody three years ago and is definitely ready to find a forever home. It’s something he's thought about a lot.

"I think I should be a nice, loving boy,” Jerimiah said.

Since Jerimiah’s story aired on July 3, it's been viewed more than 86,000 times on KFOR's website alone.

On social media, kind people are also sharing support, wanting to know more about adopting Jerimiah, including folks like Gina Hickman, from Louisiana, who said, "he is a precious child, and I am praying he gets that loving home he is seeking."

And folks like Brandy Holmes, who said, "Is there a way for him to know how loved he is to keep his spirits up while waiting to be adopted?"

People are stepping up in a big way.

There have been more than 2,000 calls to Oklahoma DHS - all wanting to provide a home to Jerimiah.

"His response has been staggering. We’ve had to get extra help just to manage all of the calls we've received about him. It's just been amazing,” said spokesperson for OKDHS Casey White.

So, what now?

"We're going to continue to look for a forever family for Jerimiah. We hope some of these families who have called are already approved and then, if not, we're just going to keep working to try and find him his forever home,” White said.

People from out of state also want to know if they are able to adopt Jerimiah.

"Absolutely. That's called an interstate adoption, and basically, families will need to get approved in their home state and then our states will work together," White said.

But, that's only if the child wants to move from their home state.

Jerimiah will get a say in where he goes.

"Kids aren't just thrown into the adoption. Definitely their wishes and their desires have a huge impact on the final placement. We want these families to be successful,” White said.

And while there can be only one home for Jerimiah, OKDHS says there are 700 Oklahoma children right now waiting to find their place to call home.

For more information, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

“A Place To Call Home” is sponsored by Great Plains Bank.