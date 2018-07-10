Long-standing restaurant in Oklahoma City demolished

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was a bittersweet sight for loyal customers of a popular restaurant in Oklahoma City.

After 25 years, patrons of the Johnnie’s Charcoal Broiler were stunned when the restaurant closed its doors along N.W. Expressway, near Rockwell.

However, officials say they aren’t going to be gone for good.

The entire property was sold to a developer, who is planning to build a more modern Johnnie’s on the site while also constructing a Del Taco, according to our partners at OKCTalk.

On Monday, construction crews were called to the property and tore down the current building along N.W. Expressway.

“Big things are happening at Johnnie’s. Today, one of our longest standing locations on NW Expressway came down. It was bittersweet. So many memories were made in this building. But we are excited for the future and the new and improved dining experience we will be able to provide for our beloved guests. And don’t worry, Johnnie’s will be back on NW Expressway next Spring. Plus, Johnnie’s is growing by another location this week! Join us for our Grand Opening in Moore on Saturday, July 14! Located at 2305 S Telephone Rd. We can’t wait to serve the great city of Moore. See you there!” the restaurant posted on Facebook.

OKCTalk reports that a new 5,300 square foot Johnnie’s with a drive-thru will be built along N.W. Expressway. Organizers say it will feature a meeting room and drive-thru, along with a large dining area.

Johnnie’s hopes to reopen by the spring of 2019