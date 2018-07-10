× Man arrested after leading police on chase, crashing into electrical pole

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man is in custody after leading police on a chase in southwest Oklahoma City.

Officials say it started when they tried to pull over 48-year-old Timothy Flippo near 45th and McKinley on Monday morning.

Instead of pulling over for police, Flippo took off and led them on a short chase.

Authorities say Flippo drove through a fence and crashed into an electrical pole a few blocks away. At that point, he got out of his car and ran.

Ultimately, police K9s found Flippo in a nearby area.