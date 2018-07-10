× Man taken into custody after allegedly attacking, stabbing woman at Midwest City convenience store

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A man was taken into custody after he allegedly attacked and stabbed a woman at a Midwest City convenience store.

Just after 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, Midwest City police tell News 4 they responded to the OnCue near S.E. 15th and Air Depot for a report of a man attacking a woman.

Police on scene separated the two and took the man involved into custody.

The woman was taken to the hospital with stab wounds. Her condition is unknown.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the incident.