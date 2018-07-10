Metro family asking the public for help in finding missing man 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A family is in fear after their loved one went missing more than a week ago. The family is now asking for the public’s help in locating Darrell Smith.

“It hurts because I don't where he's at," said Pat Evans.

Evans doesn't know where her 40-year-old nephew could be. She said the last time she saw him was July 2 near N.W. 57th and Western where she had a doctor's appointment.

“I've spent, like, $90 in gas looking up and down the streets for him and I don't know where he's at,” she said.

Smith is developmentally disabled and has some mental health issues. Evans says it's important that he returns home safely.

She has canvassed areas her nephew is usually spotted, especially near his job at Goodwill on N.W. 39th and Penn, but no luck.

“I've been to the mission, I've been to the gay club, I've been all over Oklahoma, I just drive looking for him,” said Evans.

Evans said Smith sometimes goes on walks, but he's never been gone this long.

“Never, he'll get mad and walk to the park and that's only like, two blocks, so one block from my house, but he's never gone this far away from home,” she said.

Evans has been posting missing persons signs, contacting police and asking for help on social media. The days, now turning into weeks, and Evans said she can't help but to fear the worse.

“He's not blowing off steam, something happened to him,” said Evans.

If something did happen to him, Evans just begs that someone will come forward.

“Let me know that he's OK and have him call me and I hear it from him,” she said.