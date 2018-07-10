Oklahoma illusionist preparing even bigger trick for ‘America’s Got Talent’

NORMAN, Okla. – A world-renowned illusionist from Oklahoma is preparing to wow the judges and audiences of ‘America’s Got Talent’ again after making it through the first round of the show.

Rob Lake, an illusionist from Norman, appeared on the hit NBC show to perform magic.

Lake told the judges that he dropped out of college when he was 20-years-old in order to be a full-time illusionist.

It seems his disappearing act won over the judges and the audience.

Lake stopped by the KFOR studios, even though he is still on tour.

Lake tells News 4 that he saw a magic show when he was just 10-years-old and immediately knew he wanted to be an illusionist.

He says he went to the Norman Public Library and read everything he could about magic.

The disappearing act that stunned the judges on ‘America’s Got Talent’ took Lake seven years to perfect.

