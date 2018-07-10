× One person killed during reported shooting in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say one person was shot and killed during a reported shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a shooting near S.W. 25th and Portland.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say one person is dead following the shooting. The department’s homicide unit is investigating the case.

So far, no arrests have been made.