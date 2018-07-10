× Overnight fire spreads to neighboring home in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A fire destroyed a vacant home overnight before spreading to a neighboring home.

Around 11 p.m. on Monday, fire crews were called to a house fire near N.W. 10th and Classen.

When they arrived at the scene, the home was fully engulfed in the flames.

Crews had difficulty battling the fire as they were dealing with very large flames.

It soon spread to a nearby abandoned home, which suffered minimal damage.

The home where the fire originated is said to be a total loss. Fortunately, no one was inside either of the homes, so no one was injured in the fire.

Fire officials are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.