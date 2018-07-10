× Police looking for man with prosthetic leg who broke into metro apartment complex

DEL CITY, Okla. – Police are looking for a man they said broke into a metro apartment complex.

It happened at Tinker Del Apartments. After a security alarm went off, the property manager found a man with a prosthetic leg in the leasing office.

The suspect took off on foot and fled the scene in a black Toyota 4 Runner that appeared to have three chrome rims and a spare wheel. He’s described as a white male in his 30s or 40s.

Police said he broke in through the laundry room using some sort of “tool.” He was also seen leaving with a black bag.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.