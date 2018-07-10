Police: Men accused of stealing several TVs from Del City store

DEL CITY, Okla. – Police are searching for suspects accused of stealing several televisions from a Walmart in Del City.
Officials with the Del City Police Department say two men walked into the store on July 5 and left without paying for several televisions.
In one surveillance photo, you can see a man running out of the store with a basket loaded down with TVs.
Police believe the alleged suspects are behind similar thefts at other Walmarts in the area.
Investigators say they left the area in a red Dodge Durango with a paper tag.
If you have any information on the crime, call Del City police at (405) 677-2443.
35.442006 -97.440870