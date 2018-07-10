“Started to feel the heat from across the street,” Large fire destroys two homes in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Fire crews battled a large fire overnight Tuesday that claimed two homes.

It started around 11 p.m. Monday at an abandoned home, near N.W. 10th and Classen, on N. Ellison.

“Actually, started to feel the heat from across the street. So, looked out and realized it was this house, kind of to the corner of our house,” Brian Russell, who lives across the street, said.

Russell said he pulled out his cell phone and captured video of the flames.

Fire crews said when they got to the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

“That house actually caught on fire a couple of months ago. So it didn’t surprise me that it was on fire again, but I could tell that this time was going to be a lot worse. So, I woke up my wife and we just kind of monitored the situation to make sure sparks and flying debris wasn’t hitting our house,” Russell said.

Fire officials said the fire destroyed that house and the home next door, which were both abandoned.

They said transients often stayed there, which is why crews spent hours putting out hot spots so they could search the debris to make sure no one had been trapped inside.

Officials said at this time, they don’t believe anyone was inside.

The cause is still under investigation.