HAYWARD, Okla. – Residents in northern Oklahoma may have felt a little shaking early Tuesday morning after an earthquake was recorded in the area.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded around 2:18 a.m. on Tuesday.

The quake’s epicenter registered about a mile-and-a-half northwest of Hayward, Oklahoma.

Several hours later, the USGS recorded a 2.6 magnitude quake about three miles northeast of Medford, Oklahoma.