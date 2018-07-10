Zsa Zsa, the “World’s Ugliest Dog,” dies at 9 years old

Zsa Zsa, an English bulldog who won the 30th annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest last month, died in her sleep Tuesday morning, according to her owner.

“She’s been staying over at my dad’s house,” said owner Megan Brainard. “He woke up this morning and found her passed away.”

Megan says Zsa Zsa’s death is “devastating.”

Megan and her husband, Jesse, along with their 15-month-old daughter, held a special farewell ceremony for Zsa Zsa Tuesday.

“I picked Zsa Zsa up and took her outside and laid her down in the grass. We were all saying our goodbyes and Mareslie went right over and gave her a kiss. It was sweet. She was waving at her,” Megan told TODAY.

Zsa Zsa, known for her bodacious tongue that dangled down to her chest, captured the hearts of many at the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest in Petaluma, California last month.