10-year-old girl electrocuted while trying to rescue kittens from behind dryer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BOSTON, Texas – A 10-year-old girl has been electrocuted while rescuing kittens from behind a clothes dryer.

"She's a beautiful soul. She had more compassion in her, at 10 years old, than most adults do in their entire lifetime," her mother, Shelby Roos, told KSLA. "She loved her babies, and she would do anything for them."

The family said, on their GoFundMe page, Greenlee Marie loved animals so much she wanted to become a vet.

"Her whole life, she had enjoyed helping those less fortunate than herself and had always planned, when she was older, to become a veterinarian and to help rescue more animals," the family wrote.

Police are investigating how the girl was electrocuted. Apparently, the home had some electrical issues in the past.

Greenlee Marie's mother wrote on Facebook: "Take peace in the fact that she is in heaven getting love from all the animals she loved with her whole heart."