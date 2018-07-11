× 7-Eleven celebrating ‘7-Eleven Day’ with free Icy drinks

OKLAHOMA CITY – Temperatures are going to be scorching on Wednesday, but a local convenience store is giving customers a sweet way to cool off.

Throughout the month of July, 7-Eleven stores have been giving loyal Thx! cardholders an additional discount at the pump. When using the card, they are also entered to win a $1,000 7-Eleven gift card.

However, the company is celebrating Wednesday as ‘7-Eleven Day’ with a way to stay cool in the heat of the summer.

Between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, customers can pick up a free 12-ounce Icy Drink at any central Oklahoma 7-Eleven location while supplies last.

The drinks are limited to one per customer per visit.

