× Arrest warrants filed for two men in connection to Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are looking for two people they say were involved in a shooting.

On Friday, authorities found a man lying in the road next to a car near S.W. 43rd St. and Youngs.

Investigators soon realized that the victim had been shot.

Fortunately, he is expected to be OK.

Arrest warrants were filed for 32-year-old Zackary Davis and 31-year-old Abel Fuentes.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call police.