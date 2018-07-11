Arrest warrants filed for two men in connection to Oklahoma City shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are looking for two people they say were involved in a shooting.
On Friday, authorities found a man lying in the road next to a car near S.W. 43rd St. and Youngs.
Investigators soon realized that the victim had been shot.
Fortunately, he is expected to be OK.
Arrest warrants were filed for 32-year-old Zackary Davis and 31-year-old Abel Fuentes.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, call police.
35.467560 -97.516428