El Reno may soon have new tag agency

EL RENO, Okla. – The City of El Reno may soon have a new tag agency in town after a scandal forced the only one to close down earlier this year.

In May, the town’s only tag agency was shut down while police and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation looked into a possible case of embezzlement.

According to the El Reno Tribune, the Oklahoma Tax Commission has received 13 applications from people wanting to operate a new tag agency.

Those applicants will have to go through a background check and an interview before a commission makes a final decision.