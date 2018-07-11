Health department officials urging families to get back-to-school vaccines

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many students are enjoying summer break, health department officials are urging families to get those back-to-school immunizations before the last-minute rush.

Officials with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department say families should check with their doctors to find out what vaccines your child may need, and bring a current copy of their child’s shot record.

“Certain vaccines are required for enrollment in Oklahoma schools,” OCCHD Clinical Operations Manager Kerri Stewart said.

Children entering kindergarten are due for booster doses of the following vaccines:

MMR

Polio

TDaP

Chickenpox.

Children who recently moved to Oklahoma may need a hepatitis A vaccination. Students need at least one dose of Hepatitis A vaccine to start school, and a second dose is due six to 18 months later.

Students in seventh through eleventh grade are required to have one dose of the TDaP vaccine. TDaP protects against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis.

Parents are also urged to talk to their doctors about the HPV vaccine and the MCV vaccine for pre-teen students.

Immunizations are offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday at the following locations:

2700 N.E. 63rd St.

2149 S.W. 59th St., Suite 104

4330 N.W. 10th St.

Additionally, the Caring Vans will be located throughout the area with a scheduled stops here.