Heat Alert: More than 100 people have been treated for heat-related illness

OKLAHOMA CITY- Emergency calls in the Oklahoma City metro have tipped the century mark for the number of people who’ve become sick from the smoldering heat.

Since the summers’ first “Heat Alert” was activated May 31st, 101 people have called 9-1-1 dispatchers to tell them the heat was making them ill.

On Wednesday alone, five more patients have already been transported by paramedics to local ERs because of the effects of the extreme heat and humidity.

EMSA’s “Heat Alert” will remain in place until the temperatures decrease substantially.

Wednesdays’ emergency heat calls-age/activity/symptoms

50-year-old male—construction worker—dizzy, lethargic

70-year-old male—playing golf—extreme dehydration, nausea

75-year-old female—working in the yard—disoriented, dehydrated

Unknown age — transient— dizzy, dehydrated

Unknown age — outdoors at the zoo—passed out in the heat

EMSA is advising anyone going outside to begin preparation before stepping out into the heat:

Pre-hydrate before going outside

Continue to drink water throughout the day

Wear light colored clothing (this can make as much as an 8-degree difference)

Take frequent breaks

Try to stay in the shade (the shade can be as much, if not more than, 10-degrees cooler)

Heat exhaustion is a milder form of heat-related illness that can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids. It is the body’s response to an excessive loss of the water and salt contained in sweat. Those most prone to heat exhaustion are elderly people, people with high blood pressure, and people working or exercising in a hot environment.

Warning signs of Heat Exhaustion:

· Heavy sweating

· Paleness

· Muscle cramps

· Tiredness

· Weakness

· Dizziness

· Headache

· Nausea or vomiting

· Fainting