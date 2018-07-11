Historic Oklahoma college asking for volunteers to clean campus amid budget crunch

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – While students are enjoying their summer break, an Oklahoma college is asking for volunteers to prepare the campus for the upcoming semester.

Bacone College says it needs volunteers to clean more than 100 dorms for students to live in this fall.

Volunteers are needed to paint, wipe down walls, clean windows, clean window sills and some light landscaping.

“Their donation of time and effort and their gifts makes it possible for us to provide scholarships for students who might not otherwise be able to come to school,” Leroy Thompson, Interim Vice President of Academic Affairs, told KJRH.

School officials say it’s all in an effort to save money.

In May, school administrators announced that the college was in a financial crisis.

“We’ve run out of money,” Frank Willis, Bacone College’s outgoing president, said in May.

As a result of the budget crunch, the school was forced to lay off more than 90 faculty and staff members.

Classes begin on Wednesday, Aug. 15 and students can begin moving in on Monday, Aug. 13.