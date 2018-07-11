Heat Alert: Stay hydrated! Scorching temps stick around for several days

Media Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team Released

July 11, 2018

Six Sooners, including one at two different positions, and three Cowboys are on the media’s preseason All-Big 12 football team released on Wednesday.

Oklahoma has six players on offense:  running back Rodney Anderson, wide receiver Marquise Brown, tight end Grant Calcaterra, offensive linemen Bobby  Evans and Ben Powers, and kicker Austin Seibert.

Seibert is also the pick for punter.

Oklahoma State has two players on on offense and one on defense.

Running back Justice Hill and offensive lineman Marcus Keyes made the offensive team and defensive lineman Jordan Brailford made the defensive team.

OU freshman defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles is the pick for Newcomer of the Year.

The Big 12 will release the preseason media poll on Thursday, July 12.

Here is the complete preseason All-Big 12 team:

 

2018 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

Offensive Player of the Year:          Will Grier West Virginia, QB, 6-2, 212, Sr., Charlotte, N.C.

Defensive Player of the Year:          Ben Banogu, TCU, DL, 6-4 249, Sr., McKinney, Texas

Newcomer of the Year:                     Brendan Radley-Hiles, Oklahoma, DB,  5-9, 186, Fr., Inglewood, Calif.

Offense

Pos             Name                                    School                            Ht                  Wt             Class           Hometown

QB              Will Grier 3                     West Virginia                      6-2                212               Sr.             Charlotte, N.C.

RB               David Montgomery 1        Iowa State                        5-11                216               Jr.             Cincinnati, Ohio

RB               Rodney Anderson 2          Oklahoma                         6-1                220               Jr.             Katy, Texas

RB               Justice Hill 1                 Oklahoma State                   5-10               185               Jr.             Tulsa, Okla.

WR              Denzel Mims 2                     Baylor                            6-3               209               Jr.            Daingerfield, Texas

WR              Marquise Brown 3            Oklahoma                        5-10               168               Jr.             Hollywood, Fla.

WR              David Sills V 1                West Virginia                      6-4               204               Sr.            Wilmington, Del.

TE               Grant Calcaterra 3            Oklahoma                         6-4                221               So.             Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.

OL               Dalton Risner 1               Kansas State                      6-5               300              Sr.              Wiggins, Colo.

OL               Bobby Evans 3                  Oklahoma                         6-5                301               Jr.              Allen, Texas

OL               Ben Powers 2                    Oklahoma                         6-4                313               Sr.              Wichita, Kan.

OL               Marcus Keyes             Oklahoma State                    6-3               309               Jr.               Port Allen, La.

OL               Yodny Cajuste 2             West Virginia                      6-5                321               Sr.              Miami, Fla.

PK               Austin Seibert 2                Oklahoma                         5-9                214               Sr.            Belleville, Ill.

KR/PR        KaVontae Turpin 1                 TCU                             5-9                157               Sr.               Monroe, La.

Defense

DL               JaQuan Bailey 3               Iowa State                        6-2                251               Jr.             Jacksonville, Fla.

DL               Daniel Wise 1                       Kansas                           6-3               290              Sr.             Lewisville, Texas

DL               Jordan Brailford 2       Oklahoma State                    6-3               250               Jr.             Tulsa, Okla.

DL               Ben Banogu 1                         TCU                             6-4               249               Sr.             McKinney, Texas

DL               Breckyn Hager 3                  Texas                            6-3                255               Sr.            Austin, Texas

LB               Joe Dineen Jr. 2                 Kansas                           6-2                235               Sr.            Lawrence, Kan.

LB               Dakota Allen 2                 Texas Tech                        6-1                235               Sr.            Humble, Texas

LB               David Long Jr. 3            West Virginia                      5-11                221               Jr.             Cincinnati, Ohio

DB              Brian Peavy 2                   Iowa State                        5-9                194               Sr.              Houston, Texas

DB              Kendall Adams              Kansas State                      6-1                228               Sr.             Fort Worth, Texas

DB              Kris Boyd                              Texas                            6-0                195               Sr.            Gilmer, Texas

DB              Jah’Shawn Johnson 2    Texas Tech                      5-10               185               Sr.              Ennis, Texas

DB              Justus Parker 2               Texas Tech                       6-0               205               Jr.            La Vernia, Texas

P                 Austin Seibert 3                Oklahoma                         5-9                214               Sr.            Belleville, Ill.

2017 All-Big 12 First Team selection

2017 All-Big 12 Second Team selection

2017 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

A tie created an extra running back position.

 