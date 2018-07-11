× Media Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team Released

Six Sooners, including one at two different positions, and three Cowboys are on the media’s preseason All-Big 12 football team released on Wednesday.

Oklahoma has six players on offense: running back Rodney Anderson, wide receiver Marquise Brown, tight end Grant Calcaterra, offensive linemen Bobby Evans and Ben Powers, and kicker Austin Seibert.

Seibert is also the pick for punter.

Oklahoma State has two players on on offense and one on defense.

Running back Justice Hill and offensive lineman Marcus Keyes made the offensive team and defensive lineman Jordan Brailford made the defensive team.

OU freshman defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles is the pick for Newcomer of the Year.

The Big 12 will release the preseason media poll on Thursday, July 12.

Here is the complete preseason All-Big 12 team:

2018 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

Offensive Player of the Year: Will Grier West Virginia, QB, 6-2, 212, Sr., Charlotte, N.C.

Defensive Player of the Year: Ben Banogu, TCU, DL, 6-4 249, Sr., McKinney, Texas

Newcomer of the Year: Brendan Radley-Hiles, Oklahoma, DB, 5-9, 186, Fr., Inglewood, Calif.

Offense

Pos Name School Ht Wt Class Hometown

QB Will Grier 3 West Virginia 6-2 212 Sr. Charlotte, N.C.

RB David Montgomery 1 Iowa State 5-11 216 Jr. Cincinnati, Ohio

RB Rodney Anderson 2 Oklahoma 6-1 220 Jr. Katy, Texas

RB Justice Hill 1 Oklahoma State 5-10 185 Jr. Tulsa, Okla.

WR Denzel Mims 2 Baylor 6-3 209 Jr. Daingerfield, Texas

WR Marquise Brown 3 Oklahoma 5-10 168 Jr. Hollywood, Fla.

WR David Sills V 1 West Virginia 6-4 204 Sr. Wilmington, Del.

TE Grant Calcaterra 3 Oklahoma 6-4 221 So. Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.

OL Dalton Risner 1 Kansas State 6-5 300 Sr. Wiggins, Colo.

OL Bobby Evans 3 Oklahoma 6-5 301 Jr. Allen, Texas

OL Ben Powers 2 Oklahoma 6-4 313 Sr. Wichita, Kan.

OL Marcus Keyes Oklahoma State 6-3 309 Jr. Port Allen, La.

OL Yodny Cajuste 2 West Virginia 6-5 321 Sr. Miami, Fla.

PK Austin Seibert 2 Oklahoma 5-9 214 Sr. Belleville, Ill.

KR/PR KaVontae Turpin 1 TCU 5-9 157 Sr. Monroe, La.

Defense

DL JaQuan Bailey 3 Iowa State 6-2 251 Jr. Jacksonville, Fla.

DL Daniel Wise 1 Kansas 6-3 290 Sr. Lewisville, Texas

DL Jordan Brailford 2 Oklahoma State 6-3 250 Jr. Tulsa, Okla.

DL Ben Banogu 1 TCU 6-4 249 Sr. McKinney, Texas

DL Breckyn Hager 3 Texas 6-3 255 Sr. Austin, Texas

LB Joe Dineen Jr. 2 Kansas 6-2 235 Sr. Lawrence, Kan.

LB Dakota Allen 2 Texas Tech 6-1 235 Sr. Humble, Texas

LB David Long Jr. 3 West Virginia 5-11 221 Jr. Cincinnati, Ohio

DB Brian Peavy 2 Iowa State 5-9 194 Sr. Houston, Texas

DB Kendall Adams Kansas State 6-1 228 Sr. Fort Worth, Texas

DB Kris Boyd Texas 6-0 195 Sr. Gilmer, Texas

DB Jah’Shawn Johnson 2 Texas Tech 5-10 185 Sr. Ennis, Texas

DB Justus Parker 2 Texas Tech 6-0 205 Jr. La Vernia, Texas

P Austin Seibert 3 Oklahoma 5-9 214 Sr. Belleville, Ill.

1 2017 All-Big 12 First Team selection

2 2017 All-Big 12 Second Team selection

3 2017 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

A tie created an extra running back position.