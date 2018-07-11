× Moore man arrested for allegedly soliciting sex with minor through social media app

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was arrested after he allegedly solicited sex with a minor through a social media app, investigators say.

On Tuesday, 44-year-old Brian McDonald, of Moore, was arrested by Canadian County Sheriff’s investigators.

The investigation began on July 5 after McDonald started talking to an undercover investigator, posing as a 14-year-old girl, using a “popular social media app.” Officials say the conversation between the undercover investigator and McDonald “became sexual in nature, and escalated over the next couple of days,” including him sending a photograph of an adult naked man inappropriately touching himself.

He then told the girl “he had always fantasized about having a sexual relationship with someone” around the girl’s age.

McDonald started trying to meet the girl at a hotel in the Moore area, however, investigators determined where he worked and arrested him.

He was taken into custody at his place of employment and admitted that he had been talking to a 14-year-old girl on social media. Investigators found a Holiday Inn key card and his cell phone.

He was booked into jail for soliciting sex with a minor by use of technology.

His bond was set at $50,000.