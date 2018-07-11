Norman mother charged with child neglect after allegedly leaving young daughter locked out of home for hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - A Norman mother is facing a felony charge after police say she’s frequently left her 10-year-old daughter locked out of their home for hours on end.

Investigators say the girl is often locked out from 3 p.m. until 1:30 a.m. when her mother, Janeeka Corbett, finally makes it home from work.

“The mother worked long hours late into the night in Oklahoma City and often wouldn’t return until well beyond midnight,” Sarah Jensen with the Norman Police Department said.

So, the girl would find shelter with neighbors or at nearby businesses.

“She was able to find the things that she needed at those places,” Jensen said.

According to the affidavit, she “was left alone during the tornado warning on 05/02/18 and had to knock on the neighbors door to get taken care of by them.”

News 4 spoke to neighbors who said she used to come stay with them. They said it’s been going on for years.

News 4 also spoke with employees at a nearby business who said they would let her spend time inside. They said sometimes she would be with friends, other times just looking at her cell phone.

Finally, a neighbor called to alert police.

“DHS was already aware and working the case prior to this call for service, which ultimately led to the child being taken out of the home,” Jensen said.

News 4 tried to reach Corbett at her home, but the person who came to the door claimed not to know her.

Corbett is charged with felony child neglect.