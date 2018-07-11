Officials identify 19-year-old man shot to death outside Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have identified a man who was found shot to death outside of an Oklahoma City home on Tuesday.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a shooting near S.W. 25th and Portland.

MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, says when police arrived on scene, they found a man’s body with gunshot wounds.

“When officers arrived, they found one person deceased. That person was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s still here. The other person who was involved was taken to Oklahoma City Police Headquarters to be interviewed and he’s being interviewed at this time,” MSgt. Knight said on Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, officials identified the victim as 19-year-old Emilio Lopez.

Investigators say 17-year-old Guadalupe Ledezma was handling a gun when it went off, and a bullet hit and killed Lopez.

Ledezma was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of second-degree murder, police say.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.