Officials looking for man accused of attacking Oklahoma officer

MANNFORD, Okla. – Authorities are searching for a man accused of attacking a Mannford police officer.

Around 9:30 p.m., an officer spotted Joshua Caudill, a man the officer was familiar with and had warrants, at a convenience store.

When the officer attempt to approach him, Caudill got in his truck and took off.

After a 17-minute chase, Caudill’s truck got stuck in a field, however, when the officer got out to arrest him, Caudill was able to flee again and swerved into the officer.

“We don’t know how [the officer] was able to move his legs, don’t know how he didn’t get run over. At that point in time, [the officer] thought his life was in danger and fired seven rounds into the vehicle,” Chief Lucky Miller with the Mannford Police Department told FOX 23.

Police are still searching for Caudill.

Officials say he may have been shot during the incident.

The officer was treated for cuts, bruises and injury to his knee, but is expected to be OK.

Caudill may be driving a dark blue Ford Ranger. If you see him, call police immediately and do not approach him.