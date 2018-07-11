Oklahoma deputies investigating after dead dog dragged by car

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. – The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after a dead dog was found along the side of a road and appears as though it was dragged by a car.

Deputies believe the dog was already dead before someone tied a rope around its neck and dragged it behind a car.

Investigators say the bones in the dog’s legs were exposed, had no hair and had a rope tied around its neck.

Susie Owens, who rescues dogs in Osage County, was called by someone who spotted the dog on the side of the road.

“The choke collar and the twine around its neck and the rope around its legs,” Owens told KJRH. “It was sad. We both cried. It’s hard to talk about it.”

Owens disagrees with the sheriff’s office, saying she believes the dog was alive while it was being dragged.

The dog’s body has now been taken for a necropsy.

The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.