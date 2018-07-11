× Oklahoma man sentenced for sexually assaulting two children

LAWTON, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was sentenced to a dozen years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two young children.

In December, Eric Vaughn Caldwell was charged with two counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12.

Investigators say that Caldwell sexually assaulted two young children between August 2017 and November 2017.

In May, Caldwell pleaded guilty to the charges.

According to online court records, Caldwell was sentenced to serve 12 years behind bars with 13 years suspended. He will also have to pay a $1,000 fine and undergo sex offender treatment while in prison.