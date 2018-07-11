× ‘Oklahoma’ sign near Arkansas border vandalized with graffiti

FORT SMITH, Ark. – It is supposed to welcome visitors to the Sooner State, but officials say a sign near the Arkansas border is about to cost taxpayers following an incident of vandalism.

The ‘Oklahoma’ sign along Hwy 64 welcomes drivers as they enter the state from Arkansas.

However, officials say someone spray painted the phrase “Jay + Ashley 526” on the sign over the weekend.

Authorities with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say they will have to use taxpayer dollars to pay for the clean up.

If you see vandalism like this, ODOT says you should report it to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol or local law enforcement.