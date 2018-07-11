Police investigating after man allegedly attempted to steal car with two children inside

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a scary incident for an Oklahoma mother outside an Oklahoma City gas station.

Authorities say someone tried to steal the woman’s car with her two young children inside the vehicle.

The attempted theft took place last week at a Valero near S.W. 36th and Pennsylvania Ave.

The mother says she left the car running with the air conditioning on while she went into the store.

When she came back out of the store a minute later, the mother says she saw a man get out of her car and into a white minivan with another woman.

“Mom tried to stop the suspects from leaving, and, unfortunately, she was dragged 10 to 15 feet before she let go and the suspects drove off,” said Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

At this point, it is unclear if the mother was injured.

Oklahoma City police released video of a man they would like to speak with about the attempted car theft.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.