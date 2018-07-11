Police investigating medical van burglary

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officers in Oklahoma City are searching for suspects accused of breaking into a medical van and stealing supplies.

On July 3, authorities were called to the 4300 block of S. Prospect Ave. in Oklahoma City following a reported burglary.

According to the police report, employees with Red Rock Medical say someone shot the window out of the business’ van in the parking lot.

Police were able to obtain video of the alleged suspects carrying medical equipment from the van.

If you have any information on the theft, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.