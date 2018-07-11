× Police: Man drowns in Okmulgee Lake

OKMULGEE, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after a man drowned in Okmulgee Lake.

Police responded to the Pin Oak Landing swimming area at the lake where they were advised by witnesses that a man swimming began to struggle.

According to the Okmulgee Police Department, as other swimmers tried to reach him and help, witnesses say he went under and never resurfaced.

Officials searched the area with sonar equipment.

A diver recovered the man’s body. The man has not been identified.

Police are still investigating the incident.