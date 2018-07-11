Public feedback wanted before new SoonerCare rules go into effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Health Care Authority wants feedback from the public before new rules surrounding SoonerCare go into effect.

“This is a proposal that the governor signed an executive order, and then there was later a bill directing us to apply for a state plan amendment," said Jo Stainsby with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.

The law would impact people on SoonerCare.

“It would require them to work like 20 hours per week or participate in some kind of community engagement activities,” Stainby said.

However, the law isn't written in stone yet.

“We are taking public comment to see if there’s any adjustments or modifications that need to be made to the proposal before it is sent to the federal government for review,” Stainsby said.

“This would be a radical new change in how health care for low-income Oklahomans is administered,” said Carly Putnam with the Oklahoma Policy Institute.

Putnam said people need to speak up.

“We know, if someone’s getting treatment for say bipolar disorder or for asthma and, then, if they can’t fill a prescription, that really affects their ability to parent, to find work,” she said.

The rules wouldn’t apply to people in certain age groups or who have certain medical conditions.

You can provide feedback through the Oklahoma Health Care Authority website.

The law will not go into effect until 2019.