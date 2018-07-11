Two felony arrests made after nearly $12K damage to equipment

HEALDTON, Okla. – Arrests have been made in a case where several individuals allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to heavy equipment.

Back in May, a backhoe was stolen off of No Man Road and then destroyed by several individuals, according to the Healdton Police Department.

Earlier this week, police announced they had made two felony arrests in the case.

According to KXII, the damage cost around $12,000.

Police believe there may have been several juveniles involved.

They are still investigating.