Woman in critical condition, man arrested after stabbing at Midwest City gas station

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - A woman is in critical condition following a brutal stabbing at a Midwest City gas station. It happened around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

"This highlights the fact that domestic violence is an epidemic issue across the United States," Chief Brandon Clabes told News 4. "We received multiple 911 calls of a woman being stabbed inside the OnCue convenient store, which is at 1620 South Air Depot."

Clabes said officers were nearby.

"By happenstance, Sgt. Seth Brown was near the business doing a police report in his patrol car when he saw a disturbance in his patrol car, didn't know what was going on," Chief Brandon Clabes told News 4.

Police soon learned Tinisha Buitron picked up her ex-boyfriend, Randall Cornelius, and went to OnCue. She went inside to get a fountain drink, and Cornelius was close behind with a knife.

"He began stabbing her at the fountain. She then ran to the front where the employees were at the cashier trying to seek help. He continued to stab her there," Clabes said.

Police said the victim ran into the parking lot where Cornelius got on top of her and stabbed her over and over again until Brown arrived.

"He had just gotten off the victim who was lying in the parking lot, dropped the knife. Sgt. Brown was able to take him into custody without incident at that point," Clabes said.

Cornelius spent time in prison several times in the past for various drug and assault charges.

"Very lengthy, violent criminal past. We're working with the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office now to try to get no bond on him. He's a danger to society and needs to be inside a secured facility until this case comes to trial," Clabes said.

Cornelius was booked into jail on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon domestic abuse.