Woman pays it 4ward to amputee with big heart for helping families in need 

OKLAHOMA - There is a lot of pain in this world. Sometimes, it is obvious, but it’s not always physical. Many struggle mentally, and you can’t always see that kind of pain.

For the longest time, Sabina Gurung never noticed Nancy’s physical pain either.

"She never acted like it. She's a very prideful person," said Gurung.

Gurung works alongside a woman named Nancy Falcon. Falcon is an amputee, but she doesn’t let her disability stop her and most certainly has never used it as a crutch in life. But, that’s not why Gurung nominated her.

"Even though she goes through so much in her personal life, she always has a smile on her face and always ready to help all these families in need," she said. “This is a time that she is in need of our help."

An infection from diabetes took Falcon's left leg, and just a few months ago, the infection cropped up again. This time, in her right foot, and one of her toes had to be amputated. Since then, she’s been on medical leave. Her husband is also an amputee.

"She is the sole provider of her family. When she is gone for so long for medical leave, I know it is hard," said Gurung.

Falcon works for the Department of Mental Health, and throughout the years, she and her husband have fostered children. They work with families who are raising children with serious emotional disturbances. Gurung met News 4 outside of Falcon's apartment to surprise her with the $400 Pay It 4Ward award thanks to First Fidelity Bank.

"Nancy, you inspire us to be a better human being. Here's $400 to assist you with a new prosthetic," Gurung told Falcon. "You're so sweet," said Falcon.

"My grandma spent a lot of time teaching me and my cousins that you leave a place better than you found it, and that's always stuck in my mind,” Falcon said. “My husband and I have always been interested in making the world a better place for kids."

Pay It 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.