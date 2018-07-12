2-year-old Oklahoma girl recovering after being bitten by copperhead snake

KELLYVILLE, Okla. – A 2-year-old Oklahoma girl is recovering after she was bitten by a venomous snake.

Family members tell FOX 23 that 2-year-old Finley Roth was walking in the grass on her family’s Kellyville property when she was bitten by a copperhead snake.

“It was a weird cry, and she was right next to the tree,” said Jillian Roth, Finley’s mother.

Initially, they believed that Finley had stepped on something until they noticed that her foot was swelling.

“It just kept getting bigger by the second. It was already twice its normal size,” Roth said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors determined that her wound was from a snake bite.

After receiving several doses of anti-venom, Finley is recovering.

Wildlife experts say copperheads are usually at the base of trees in the evening to feed on cicadas.