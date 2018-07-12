Broken Crosswalks in Moore Could Make For Dangerous situations

Johnson said the issue has been going on for months. He moved to area near 19th and Fritts back in March.
He said the crosswalk has yet to work.
"I probably waited about five to ten minutes, I was ugh it's not moving I guess I'll go another way," Johnson said.
We tried the crosswalk out for ourselves and waited longer than five minutes for the light to never change.
The panel door that controls the function of the lights is being held up by tape.
"It's a very busy street and certainly if there are and problems come up we want to address those," said Brooks Mitchell, city manager.
Just last month a pedestrian was killed crossing the intersection.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing, but it proves just how dangerous the traffic can get.
"If there's a concern that the cross walk is not functioning properly we will encourage the citizens to call city Hall and bring it to our attention," said Mitchell.
Johnson said he just wants to see the problem fixed.