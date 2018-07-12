× Former Oklahoma homebuilder to be sentenced in crime ring case

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma home-builder is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in relation to a federal interstate crime ring case.

Dennis Lee, former owner of Richardson Homes, pleaded guilty in November 2017. Charges against him include possession of 18 firearms with a former felony conviction, along with the possession of stolen property in interstate commerce. In this case, it was a John Deere tractor worth around $5,000.

Three other counts were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

The case stems from January 2017, when Amanda Czermak was charged with conspiracy to sell items allegedly stolen from outside of Oklahoma, here in the state. Several other defendants, including Dakota Epperly, Auston Slater, Dakotah Henderrson, and Lee were later added to the case. An Oklahoma City police officer, Weston Slater, also faced charges for knowing about the crime but not alerting law enforcement.

Scott Adams, an attorney for Lee, confirms the sentencing is set for Thursday morning in federal court. Lee could face up to 20 years in prison, to be served consecutively, as well as thousands of dollars in fines and restitution.