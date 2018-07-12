“Keep the faith, stay steady,” Oklahoma police sergeant gives emotional farewell after 20 years

CATOOSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma police sergeant made an emotional farewell after signing off for the last time.

For the past 20 years, Sgt. Keith Prince has served members of the community with the Catoosa Police Department.

He always dreamed of being a police officer when he was a kid, and hopes that his career has had an impact on the community.

“Through the 20 years, hopefully I’ve helped some people and made some changes,” Prince told KJRH.

Sgt. Prince was able to sign off the radio one last time recently.

“Keep the faith, stay steady, and go home at the end of your shift,” Prince said.