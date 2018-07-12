New restaurant in the works in the Paseo District

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular district in Oklahoma is getting a new restaurant, bar and retail space.

In June, 84 Hospitality Group purchased a 4,110 square foot building in the heart of the Paseo District.

Rachel Cope, who heads the group, told OKCTalk that the building is in need of repairs and upgrades. Once those repairs take place, Cope says a new restaurant and bar will take up the majority of the space, while the remainder will be leased to retail.

At this point, it is not known exactly what type of restaurant will call the building home.

84 Hospitality Group operates popular restaurants like Empire Slice House, Easy E, Goro Ramen, Revolucion and Ponyboy.