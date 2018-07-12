× Officials identify man who drowned in Okmulgee Lake

OKMULGEE, Okla. – Officials have identified a man who drowned Wednesday in Okmulgee Lake.

According to the Tulsa World, 19-year-old Cody Hernden, was swimming in the Pin Oak Landing swimming area at the lake when witnesses say he began to struggle.

The Okmulgee Police Department says other swimmers tried to reach him and help, but witnesses say he went under and never resurfaced.

Hernden’s body was recovered by a diver after police searched the area with sonar equipment.