OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who is accused of assaulting and robbing another man at a convenience store.

Police say the incident happened Thursday afternoon near S Shields Bvld. and SE Grand Blvd.

The man is described as a heavy-set white male with tattoos and missing teeth.

He left the convenience store in a small, silver, four-door sedan that was possibly driven by another individual.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.