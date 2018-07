OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma community organization has several upcoming and exciting events for you to check out!

Nicole Allen Fisher, a coordinator with Let’s Get Right, and author of BeeInspired, Benedria Smith, stopped by News 4 to talk about events being held for an entire week such as learning about gun safety and basketball camp.

Smith will be talking about mental health and how she became an activist.

For more information on Let's Get Right, click here.