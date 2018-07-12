OSU to introduce beer sales at all sports venues beginning in the fall

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State University has announced that after a successful pilot program, Oklahoma State athletics will implement beer sales at its venues beginning in the fall.

Oklahoma State athletics will begin beer sales at its venues beginning this fall. #okstate 🎥 “We’re constantly talking about ways we can enhance the overall gameday experience for our fans.” ➡ https://t.co/tXiG54M8BF pic.twitter.com/K85N6UOgt1 — Oklahoma State (@OSUAthletics) July 12, 2018

OSU’s concessions partner, Sodexo, will administer all beer sales at Cowboy and Cowgirl sporting events following the pilot program that took place during the spring of 2018 at OSU baseball and softball games.

Beer will be sold at up to 22 locations adjacent to existing concession stands throughout Boone Pickens Stadium, and will include craft selections.

Along with the beer sales, OSU will introduce a no re-entry policy for Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU already has a no re-entry policy in place for all sporting events in Gallagher-Iba Arena.

“These changes will enhance game day safety,” said OSU Chief of Police Leon Jones. “Other schools that we have talked to have experienced a decrease in overall consumption and overuse of alcohol in and around their stadiums once they introduced sales in the venue, and we believe the same could happen at Boone Pickens Stadium.”

Earlier this week, OSU announced it was devoting more than $1.5 million to concessions enhancements, which includes additional points of sale and a food court located in the plaza level of the West endzone that will feature multiple local, regional and national restaurant partners.

Boone Pickens Stadium will also have “cool zones” with fans, misters and free water stations.

The Cowboy football season kicks off on Aug. 30 against Missouri State, and season tickets are on sale now.

