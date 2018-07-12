× Passerby rescues person inside burning home in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A passerby was in the right place at the right time to rescue a man from a house fire.

Just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, officials say a passerby spotted a house fire near S.W. 25th and Pennsylvania Ave.

After they called 911, they went to see if anyone was inside the home.

Authorities say the passerby found one person inside the home, and they were able to get them out safely.

Officials say they’re not sure if the person who was inside the house actually lives there since it was boarded up when they arrived.

The fire was mostly contained to the back of the home.

Fire officials estimate that the flames caused about $10,000 worth of damage. Investigators determined that the fire was an accident with the specific cause being electrical in nature.