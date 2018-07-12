Police searching for man accused of stealing camera from church

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a man accused of stealing a surveillance camera from a church.

Officers were called to Crossroads Baptist Church, located in the 900 block of S.E. 69th St. in Oklahoma City, following a reported theft on July 1.

According to a police report, church employees told officers that a surveillance camera that was over a door had been stolen.

The report states that the camera recorded a white man on a bicycle knocking the camera down before the footage went blank. The camera was not found.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.