Remington Park hosting state’s largest World Cup Final Watch Party

Posted 12:35 pm, July 12, 2018, by

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 10: A soccer fan holds the French flag while watching the World Cup semi-finals match against Belgium during a public watch party at Sue Bierman Park on July 10, 2018 in San Francisco, California. Hundreds of fans watched as France defeated Belgium 1-0 to advance to the World Cup final in Moscow on Sunday. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY – Soccer fans from across the state can come together to catch the finals of the 2018 World Cup during a watch party in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say Remington Park is planning to hold the biggest FIFA World Cup Final Watch Party in the state on Sunday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Attendees will enjoy tailgate games while watching the FIFA World Cup Finals Match between France and Croatia on the second largest TV screen in the country.

Doors open at 9 a.m., and the game is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Coca-Cola and Remington Park are donating 50 soccer balls and cinch sacks to kids who participate in a gang prevention program.

The event is free to the public. The first 500 people to enter the gates get a free Powerade scarf.