× Sooners Picked to Win Big 12 Football By Media

The media’s preseason Big 12 football poll has Oklahoma on top, in a landslide vote over the rest of the conference.

The Sooners received 46 of 52 first place votes, easily outdistancing second place West Virginia.

It’s the third straight year and the sixth time in the last eight years OU has been picked to win the league.

The Sooners have won three straight Big 12 championships.

OU closes the regular season at West Virginia, and the top two teams in the final standings will meet in the Big 12 championship game on December 1.

Here is the complete poll:

2018 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll