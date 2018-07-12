× Thunder Lose to Memphis in First Round of Summer League Bracket Play

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost their first round game in bracket play of the NBA Summer League, falling to Memphis, 92-85 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Grizzlies went on a 17-0 run in the second quarter to take a 20-point lead, and led 48-27 at halftime.

OKC went on an 11-0 run to start the second half and get within 10 points.

They kept the margin within 10 points most of the rest of the game, but never were able to take the lead and lost to fall to 2-2 in Summer League play.

Rookie Hamidou Diallo led the Thunder with 14 points, while former Southeast High School star Rashawn Thomas added 13 points.

Deonte Burton and second round draft pick Kevin Hervey both had 12 points, while former Oklahoma State Cowboy Michael Cobbins added 10.

The Thunder shot 45 percent from the field, but made just 5 of 21 from three-point range.

OKC wraps up Summer League play with a consolation game Friday at 7:30 pm against the loser of Thursday night’s game between Utah and Orlando.